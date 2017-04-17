McCracken County outreach librarian wins state award for service

McCracken County Public Library Homebound/Outreach Coordinator Cathy Edwards won the 2017 Kentucky Public Library Association’s James Harrison Award for Outstanding Bookmobile/Outreach Services.

The award recognizes librarians who have made distinguished contributions to the development, promotion, and implementation of outreach services in his or her local community.

Edwards has served in her current role for six years, providing people closely bound to their homes and those residing in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities with access to library materials that meet their needs and interests.

She will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Thursday, April 20 during the Kentucky Public Library Association’s annual conference in Lexington, Ky.

