Bertrand, MO man cuts another person's throat, faces felony char - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bertrand, MO man cuts another person's throat, faces felony charges

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Gregory Bain (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office) Gregory Bain (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office)
BERTRAND, MO (KFVS) -

A Mississippi County man is facing a felony assault charge following a Good Friday incident investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the investigation began on Friday, April 14 in the afternoon when Captain Barry Morgan was dispatched to a Bertrand, Missouri residence in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress.

While in route, Captain Morgan learned an ambulance had also been dispatched to treat a stabbing victim. Upon his arrival, Captain Morgan observed first responders providing aid to a man with a laceration to his neck.

The victim was later transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

Captain Morgan processed the crime scene, conducted field interviews with a witness and the suspect, and ultimately developed probable cause to believe there had been a domestic disturbance between the victim and Greg Bain, 61, of Bertrand, MO.

According to an affidavit submitted by Captain Morgan, the men reportedly exchanged words inside the home, and then the victim went outside. At that time, Bain allegedly confronted the victim in the back yard, and after a brief scuffle, used a knife to cut the victim’s throat.

Bain is charged with domestic assault in the first degree, a class A felony punishable upon conviction by no less than 10 years and up to a life sentence in the department of corrections, and armed criminal action, an unclassified felony punishable upon conviction by no less than three years’ imprisonment.

Currently, Bain remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with his bond set at $100,000.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance, as their quick response likely saved the victim’s life. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:46:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly