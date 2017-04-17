Bertrand, MO man cuts another person's throat, faces felony charges

A Mississippi County man is facing a felony assault charge following a Good Friday incident investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the investigation began on Friday, April 14 in the afternoon when Captain Barry Morgan was dispatched to a Bertrand, Missouri residence in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress.

While in route, Captain Morgan learned an ambulance had also been dispatched to treat a stabbing victim. Upon his arrival, Captain Morgan observed first responders providing aid to a man with a laceration to his neck.

The victim was later transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

Captain Morgan processed the crime scene, conducted field interviews with a witness and the suspect, and ultimately developed probable cause to believe there had been a domestic disturbance between the victim and Greg Bain, 61, of Bertrand, MO.

According to an affidavit submitted by Captain Morgan, the men reportedly exchanged words inside the home, and then the victim went outside. At that time, Bain allegedly confronted the victim in the back yard, and after a brief scuffle, used a knife to cut the victim’s throat.

Bain is charged with domestic assault in the first degree, a class A felony punishable upon conviction by no less than 10 years and up to a life sentence in the department of corrections, and armed criminal action, an unclassified felony punishable upon conviction by no less than three years’ imprisonment.

Currently, Bain remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with his bond set at $100,000.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance, as their quick response likely saved the victim’s life. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

