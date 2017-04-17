Carbondale PD investigating reports of shots fired

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Monday afternoon, April 17.

According to police, they received multiple calls around 1:59 p.m. of shots fired in the area of East Birch Street and North Marion Street.

Officers responded to the area and talked to the victim.

According to police, the victim was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS.

