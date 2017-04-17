KSP investigating after Cadiz, KY officer hit by vehicle

A gathering in Franklin County on Thursday, April 19 took place aimed to educated people about the opioid crisis.
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, April 19 at 3:12 p.m.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant.
For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.
A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."
April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.
The state of Alabama has executed Walter Leroy Moody Jr.
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."
"I think it's ridiculous" said the mother of the child, after she was told she couldn't use the term "best friend" by a teacher.
