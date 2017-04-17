KSP investigating after Cadiz, KY officer hit by vehicle

A Cadiz, Kentucky officer was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, April 17.

Kentucky State Police responded to Main Street in front of Trigg County High School at around 3:38 p.m. for reports of an officer hit by a vehicle.

According to police, George A. Hicks, 72, of Cadiz, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet van eastbound on Main Street approaching the entrance to Trigg County Hospital when he hit David Colbert, a Cadiz police officer who was directing school traffic.

Colbert was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, heavy rain and decreased visibility are believed to be factors in the incident. KSP does not anticipate any criminal charges.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Cadiz Police Department, Trigg County Sheriff's Department, Trigg County Rescue and Trigg County Ambulance Service.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

