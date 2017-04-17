Cape Girardeau city council decides to hold off on shipping cont - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau city council decides to hold off on shipping container homes

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

At the Cape Girardeau City council meeting on Monday, April 17, the city took a vote on a moratorium over possible shipping container homes in Cape Girardeau, Missouri city limits.

After much discussion, the vote to hold off on allowing the containers passed with a unanimous decision. The city will have 90 days to do more research on the topic.

The Mayor of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Harry Rediger, said the city is not necessarily against the homes but wants to make sure they're done correctly.

"We just need to be sure that we have all the knowledge of everything that is involved and that we make the right decision not only for the first developer but for all the developers that may come in the future for our city," Rediger said.

The developer who is bringing this design to the city is frustrated over the decision tonight.

"When there are not codes in the books to prevent you from doing something, how can someone tell you no?" said Quinn Strong. "Ultimately and that's the frustrating thing about this."

The vote took place at the city council meeting at 7 p.m.

Tell us what you think in our poll on the KFVS Facebook page.

You can click here to read more on the proposal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:46:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly