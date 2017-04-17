Cape Girardeau city council decides to hold off on shipping container homes

At the Cape Girardeau City council meeting on Monday, April 17, the city took a vote on a moratorium over possible shipping container homes in Cape Girardeau, Missouri city limits.

After much discussion, the vote to hold off on allowing the containers passed with a unanimous decision. The city will have 90 days to do more research on the topic.

The Mayor of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Harry Rediger, said the city is not necessarily against the homes but wants to make sure they're done correctly.

"We just need to be sure that we have all the knowledge of everything that is involved and that we make the right decision not only for the first developer but for all the developers that may come in the future for our city," Rediger said.

The developer who is bringing this design to the city is frustrated over the decision tonight.

"When there are not codes in the books to prevent you from doing something, how can someone tell you no?" said Quinn Strong. "Ultimately and that's the frustrating thing about this."

The vote took place at the city council meeting at 7 p.m.

Tell us what you think in our poll on the KFVS Facebook page.

You can click here to read more on the proposal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.