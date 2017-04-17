Cape Girardeau man arrested after reportedly firing shots in the air

A Cape Girardeau man is charged with two felonies after allegedly firing a gun in the air multiple times after a fight.

According to court documents, deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department responded to the 1000 block of Villa lane around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 after receiving several calls about shots being fired.

According to court documents, a woman told deputies that she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal argument.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jamareia Jones, allegedly left the home, drove around the block, and back down the street holding a pistol out the window.

The woman told deputies that he fired several shots in the air as he drove by her house. Another woman at the home told investigators she counted nine shots and that she could see the muzzle flash from the gun as each shot was fired.

Another woman at the home told investigators that she called Jones shortly after the shots were fired and Jones reportedly said, "I'm going to kill her, I swear I'm going to kill her, I swear." The woman said Jones then hung up the phone.

Jones was arrested near Marston, Missouri. Investigators there said Jones had a .40 caliber gun in his truck along with a spent shell casing.

He faces charges of discharge of a firearm at or from a motor vehicle and and armed criminal action. Jones is being held on $50,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.