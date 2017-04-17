Cape Girardeau man arrested after reportedly firing shots in the - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man arrested after reportedly firing shots in the air

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Jamareia Jones (Source: VineLink) Jamareia Jones (Source: VineLink)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man is charged with two felonies after allegedly firing a gun in the air multiple times after a fight.

According to court documents, deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department responded to the 1000 block of Villa lane around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 after receiving several calls about shots being fired.

According to court documents, a woman told deputies that she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal argument.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jamareia Jones, allegedly left the home, drove around the block, and back down the street holding a pistol out the window.

The woman told deputies that he fired several shots in the air as he drove by her house. Another woman at the home told investigators she counted nine shots and that she could see the muzzle flash from the gun as each shot was fired.

Another woman at the home told investigators that she called Jones shortly after the shots were fired and Jones reportedly said, "I'm going to kill her, I swear I'm going to kill her, I swear." The woman said Jones then hung up the phone.

Jones was arrested near Marston, Missouri. Investigators there said Jones had a .40 caliber gun in his truck along with a spent shell casing.

He faces charges of discharge of a firearm at or from a motor vehicle and and armed criminal action. Jones is being held on $50,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:46:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly