Lightning blamed for power outages in TN, KY

Storms on Monday, April 17, are blamed for power outages affecting Gibson Electric Membership Corporation.

According to a spokesperson for the company, 936 members in Obion County, Tennessee and in Fulton County, Kentucky were without power for about an hour.

Lightning reportedly severed a line. The outage was first reported at 11:55 a.m.

The largest outage affected members in the Lake Road and Walnut Log area in Obion County.

By 12:46 p.m., all but 18 customers were back on, according to the spokesperson.

Crews are working to restore power to the remaining customers right now.

Members can report an outage by calling Gibson EMC's Outage Hotline at 1-800-977-4076.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.