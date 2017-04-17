SIUC set to honor its authors

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate the accomplishments of faculty and staff who have recently seen their works through to book publication.

The biennial “Celebration of Campus Authors” will recognize the creative, research and academic work of 28 university employs who published works in 2015 and 2016. The ceremony and reception, which will also recognize the university’s 2017 Excellence Award recipients, begins at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 20, in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium..

The criteria these authors were required to meet included:

Items include complete books or e-books (monographs).

Items include subsequent editions for which one author was an active employee of SIU in 2015 or 2016.

At least one co-author must have been an active SIU Carbondale employee in 2015 or 2016.

Items must have been published by a recognized publisher or vendor.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.