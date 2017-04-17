Rue21 closing 400 stores, some Heartland stores affected

Another day, another retailer announcing it will be closing hundreds of stores.

Rue21 is reportedly closing 400 of its 1,194 stores.

The retailer made the announcement on Facebook calling it a "difficult but necessary decision."

Three of the locations set to close are in the Heartland.

Centralia, IL

Mount Vernon, IL

Dyersburg, TN

A timetable for the closures has not been announced.

