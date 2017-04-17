Mount Carmel, IL man sentenced to 5 years for vendor fraud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mount Carmel, IL man sentenced to 5 years for vendor fraud

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Timothy W. Morrison (Source: Illinois State Police) Timothy W. Morrison (Source: Illinois State Police)
MOUNT CARMEL, IL (KFVS) -

A Mount Carmel, Illinois man was sentenced to five years in prison for vendor fraud.

Timothy W. Morrison, 39, pleaded guilty to class 1 felony vendor fraud on April 4 in Wabash County.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, two years mandatory supervised release and ordered to pay $48,542 in restitution.

An investigation by the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau revealed Morrison worked as a personal assistant for the Illinois Department of Human Services Home Services Program.

The HSP allows for a PA to provide assistance to a Medicaid recipient while the recipient is in their home and not in a hospital or nursing home.

The investigation determined Morrison billed and was paid for several days of home care services while he was incarcerated and while the recipient was hospitalized. In addition, Morrison submitted time sheets and received payment for services which were never rendered to the recipient.

The conviction is the culmination of an ISP MFCB investigation and was prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Bureau with assistance from the Wabash County State's Attorney Office.

