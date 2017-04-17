Paducah PD investigating theft at car wash

The Paducah Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved in a theft at the Strawberry Hills Car Wash.

According to police, an employee called them after finding one coin machine had been broken into and a second had been damaged.

They said they believe the same person broke into the machines or tried to, several times over the past few weeks.

The man was caught on surveillance video several times.

Police said he was wearing a dark green hoodie with "WinNelson" printed on the back.

Before allegedly breaking into the coin machine, police said he was washing a black, four-door car. He was also seen on surveillance video washing a black Jeep SUV and a black Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Information leading to an arrested may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

