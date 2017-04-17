First 'All Campus Give' campaign at MSU raises more than $15,000

The Racer community’s support for the first-ever "All Campus Give" campaign exceeded expectations, raising $15,060 to support experiential learning opportunities for students at Murray State University.

Murray State President Bob Davies thanked all of the alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members for their support.

“In the end, the real winners are the students of Murray State who will benefit from the funds generated in private gifts and support,” Davies said.

Gifts to the Murray Fund for Excellence could be made in honor of one - or more - of the donors’ favorite campus organizations.

Bragging rights and cash prizes were awarded to the three campus organizations with the most votes (number of gifts of $10 or more).

The following three campus organizations were named the 2017 winners of All Campus Give: First Place – Pi Kappa Alpha; Second Place – Lambda Chi Alpha; and Third Place – Hart Residential College.

The crowdfunding campaign ran April 9 through April 12 and featured an online giving website, which provided campaign updates in real-time.

In addition, the campaign included a new text-to-give element providing donors the opportunity to support the campaign via text message.

Promoted primarily online, the crowdfunding campaign was featured on all of the University’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

The Murray Fund for Excellence supports the greatest needs on campus.

In the past, these funds have supported projects like Wifi expansions (2010), new Racer Band uniforms (2014) and affording study abroad experiences for students (2016).

