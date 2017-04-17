First 'All Campus Give' campaign at MSU raises more than $15,000 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First 'All Campus Give' campaign at MSU raises more than $15,000

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
source: Murray State University source: Murray State University
(KFVS) -

The Racer community’s support for the first-ever "All Campus Give" campaign exceeded expectations, raising $15,060 to support experiential learning opportunities for students at Murray State University.

Murray State President Bob Davies thanked all of the alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members for their support.

“In the end, the real winners are the students of Murray State who will benefit from the funds generated in private gifts and support,” Davies said.

Gifts to the Murray Fund for Excellence could be made in honor of one - or more - of the donors’ favorite campus organizations.

Bragging rights and cash prizes were awarded to the three campus organizations with the most votes (number of gifts of $10 or more).

The following three campus organizations were named the 2017 winners of All Campus Give: First Place – Pi Kappa Alpha; Second Place – Lambda Chi Alpha; and Third Place – Hart Residential College.

The crowdfunding campaign ran April 9 through April 12 and featured an online giving website, which provided campaign updates in real-time.

In addition, the campaign included a new text-to-give element providing donors the opportunity to support the campaign via text message.

Promoted primarily online, the crowdfunding campaign was featured on all of the University’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

The Murray Fund for Excellence supports the greatest needs on campus.

In the past, these funds have supported projects like Wifi expansions (2010), new Racer Band uniforms (2014) and affording study abroad experiences for students (2016).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:46:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly