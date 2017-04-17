Murder investigation underway in Princeton, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Joseph W. Anderson (Source: Princeton Police Department) Joseph W. Anderson (Source: Princeton Police Department)
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man is dead after a stabbing at the Elks Lodge in Princeton on Saturday, April 15.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, Princeton police officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Elks Lodge, located at 1050 South Jefferson Street in Princeton, Kentucky.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, William Grant Beckner, 50, Archie Ortt Road, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the Caldwell County ER where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that Beckner was involved in an altercation inside the club with the suspect, Joseph W Anderson, 54, of Princeton. The scuffle then continued outside where it escalated to a fist fight. During the course of the fight, police say Beckner was stabbed multiple times.

According to Princeton police, Anderson fled the scene and was later found in Cadiz. He was taken into custody and is charged with murder.

Anderson is the superintendent of Princeton Water and Wastewater.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at the medical examiner’s office in Madisonville.

Officers were assisted at the scene by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kentucky State Police.

