1 in custody, 1 hospitalized in Marion, IL shooting

A man from Marion, Illinois is behind bars in connection to an Easter morning shooting.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of North Vicksburg and West Goodall Streets.

Investigators said the victim, a 36-year-old man from Paducah, was located at an apartment in the 700 block of South Bentley Street.

He was taken to a Marion hospital and later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of what police call 'non-life threatening injuries.'

Demetrius Crittendon, 41, was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.

