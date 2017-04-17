Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.3 quake hits near Caruthersville, MO

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake hit just about five miles away from Caruthersville, Missouri on Monday, April 17.

The quake happened just after 6 a.m. Monday.

The quake had a depth of about four miles, and could be felt in Steele, MO, Cooter, MO, Memphis, TN and St. Louis, MO.

