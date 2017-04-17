Carbondale, IL one of the best cities to start a small business

According to WalletHub, one Heartland city is one of the best to start a business.

Carbondale, Illinois came in at #2 on WalletHub's list of small cities to start a business.

Robyn Russell, director of Business Development and International Trade at Southern Illinois University it's exciting to see Carbondale grow.

"I do get excited about seeing Carbondale grow because when Carbondale grows, the entire region grows because we are a rural area down here and you know how Carbondale is kind of the epicenter of that, so that growth spreads out into the smaller towns and counties around here," Russell said.

In the study, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 1,200 small-sized cities across 16 key metrics. The data set ranges from average growth in number of small businesses to investor access to labor costs.

Top 20 Small Cities to Start a Business

Holland, MI Carbondale, IL Springville, UT East Chicago, IN Jefferson City, MO Wilson, NC Enid, OK Rio Rancho, NM Clearfield, UT Cheyenne, WY Irondequoit, NY Hobbs, NM La Vergne, TN Tonanwanda, NY North Chicago, IL Superior, WI Deer Park, TX Big Spring, TX Maryland Heights, MO Grand Island, NE

According to WalletHub, Carbondale, Illinois has the lowest labor costs, $17,764, which is 10.5 times lower than in McLean, Va., the city with the highest at $186,962.

Jefferson City, Missouri came in at #5 and Maryland Heights, Missouri made the list at #19.

