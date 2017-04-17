Construction on Broadway, Sprigg streets in Cape could cause traffic delays

Starting Monday, April 17, weather permitting, expect to see some lane restrictions on Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau.

There will be lane reductions between Caruthers and Whitelaw streets.

Traffic will stay open in both directions, but the city is urging drivers to avoid the area so traffic doesn't get backed up.

Access to businesses along this route will be available. Crews will be working to finish the water and street infrastructure project.

It is expected to take about a week.

Also starting today, a section of the northbound lane of Sprigg Street will be closed north of North Street for up to a week.

Detours will be posted.

