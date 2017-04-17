April 18 celebrity birthdays

She's the older sister of Kim and Khloe who are best known for the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian is 38 today.

He got his start as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. From there he moved to late night television where he's hosted a couple of talk and variety shows. Conan O'Brien is 54 today.

He's an actor who has specialized in movie comedies starring in Spaceballs, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Ghostbusters and The Flintstones. Rick Moranis is 64 today.

This actor is best known for playing the villain in movies like Once Upon a Time in America, Casino, Against All Odds, Contact, the list goes on and on. James Woods is 70 today.

She's a British actress who's best known for her dual role as twins in the original version of The Parent Trap. As a teen, she also starred in four other Disney films in the 1960's including The Moon Spinners and That Darn Cat! Hayley Mills is 71 today.

