Five things you need to know on 4/17

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Monday, April 17, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Expect another warm day across the Heartland, with highs in the upper 60s today. Lows will reach down into the mid to upper 50s. Most of the rain has moved its way out of the Heartland, but the chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm in some areas still exists, especially in the morning. It's going to be mostly cloudy with light winds at times. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air and sunshine will both linger for the next couple of days, with the chance of rain and thunderstorms possible toward the end of the week.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines: 

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Trigg Co., KY: A crash in Trigg County, Kentucky left one dead and another injured on Sunday, April 16

Jackson Co., IL non-emergency line not working at this time: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the citizens of Jackson County, Illinois and surrounding areas of a problem with their non emergency line. The number (618)-684-2177 is not working at this time.

HAPPENING TODAY: Viewing his adversaries in the distance, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea and warned Pyongyang that after years of testing the U.S. and South Korea with its nuclear ambitions, "the era of strategic patience is over."

WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in KY: The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of committing an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Lake City Dollar Store on Sunday, April 16.

More than 21,000 expected at Trump's first Easter Egg Roll: Thousands of children are heading to the White House for its biggest social event of the year: the annual Easter Egg Roll

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

