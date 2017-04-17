1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Trigg Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Trigg Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A crash in Trigg County, Kentucky left one dead and another injured on Sunday, April 16.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 68/80 and Highway 139 in Trigg County at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that  Joseph L. Cotton, 43, of Dawson Springs, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger northbound on Highway 139. He attempted to cross Highway 68/80, failing to yield right of way to a 2002 Toyota Highlander heading westbound being driven by Dustin B. Francis, 26, of Murray.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing Cotton, who was not wearing his seat belt, to be ejected from his vehicle. Early indications also lead troopers to believe Cotton may have been under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the collision.

Both Cotton and Francis were transported by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital. Francis was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, while at the hospital, Cotton was pronounced deceased by Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson.

The KSP was assisted at the scene by Trigg County Sheriff Department, Cadiz Police Department, Trigg County Ambulance and Trigg County Rescue Squad.

