Jackson County, IL non emergency line not working at this time

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the citizens of Jackson County, Illinois and surrounding areas of a problem with their non emergency line.

The number (618)- 684-2177 is not working at this time.

Officials ask citizens to use the administration number of (618)-687-3822. From there callers will follow the prompts as instructed for the dispatch center, jail, records division and administration.

Officials said 911 is working and citizens are reminded this number is for emergencies only.

Frontier is aware of the problem and currently working to resolve the issue.

There is no word on how long the line will be down but the sheriff's office said once the issue is resolved residents will be informed through the media.

