SIU to host chemistry symposium for Earth Day

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Earth Day by bringing chemistry and support for science to the community.

The "Cal Meyers Memorial Organic Chemistry Symposium," along with the local "March for Science," are set for April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public. 

The symposium takes place at the John C. Guyon Auditorium at Morris Library.

It is aimed at bringing together organic chemists from the Midwest to provide an opportunity for graduate and post-doctoral students to present research alongside established academic researchers.

Organizers will also hold the "March for Science," where people will march in support of funding for scientific research and science-based public policy as part of a national event. The march begins at 1:15 p.m. at Morris Library.

