Suspect charged with armed robbery arrested in Mt. Vernon, IL

On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

Dispatch reports indicated a white male armed with a knife had robbed the store and fled on foot.

While investigating the robbery, officers made contact with 26-year-old Centralia, Illinois resident, Ryan M Stewart.

After further investigation, Stewart was taken into custody and detectives were called in to assist with the investigation.

Stewart has been charged with armed robbery. He is being held in the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond to be set.

Stewart is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

