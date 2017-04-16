ATV crash injured one in Calloway Co., KY

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Sunday, April 16 on Radio Road.

Around 2:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call of an ATV accident at 1516 Howard Road, southwest of Murray, Kentucky.

Upon arrival, deputies found an ATV about 50 yards off the roadway that had been occupied by two individuals.

Deputies said they were riding on private property when they attempted to climb a hill and the four wheeler overturned backwards on both occupants.

William E. Murdock, 62 of Murray, Ky., was the operator of the ATV. Murdock fell from the vehicle as it was overturning.

Murdock was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The passenger on the ATV, Barbara S. Westphal, 51 of Dexter, Missouri, who also left the back of the ATV upon it overturning and was not injured.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident and was assisted by the Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service.

