Steamboat Classic Triathlon comes to Cape Girardeau, MO

Athleticism will be tested in this three-part race throughout Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Participants must showcase their ability in the water with a 450 meter swim at Central Municipal Pool, then they move on to a 15.5 mile bike and 5 mile run throughout Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday,April 30.

This is a USAT sanctioned event.

Participants that are non-USAT members are required to pay a $15 USAT fee.

Register at the Arena Building or online: www.cityofcape.org/Parks/Races-Events-Tr...

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.