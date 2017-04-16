WANTED: Authorities search for armed robbery suspect in KY

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of committing an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Lake City Dollar Store on Sunday, April 16.

At 10:42 a.m. a black male suspect reportedly entered the store and purchased some items with cash before leaving.

Once in the parking lot, he entered a vehicle and began searching it. The owner of the vehicle, who had been inside, came out and confronted the suspect.

The suspect reportedly told the victim to get away from him or he would shoot her. There were several items taken from the interior of the vehicle, including cash.

The suspect left in what the sheriff's office believes is a Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy with black paint and black wheels.

He is described as around 5'10" to 6'0" tall, about 180 lbs to 200 lbs, with multiple tattoos on each arm.

If anyone has any information about this crime or can identify the suspect, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office asks that you call them at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1 800-222-5555.

