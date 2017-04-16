KY man in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Graves County

A Gilbertsville, Kentucky man is in the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle vs. fertilizer spreader crash in Graves County. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Gilbertsville, Kentucky man is in the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle vs. fertilizer spreader crash in Graves County.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened on the afternoon of Saturday, April 15th and involved 32-year-old Josh Hudspeth, who was riding a motorcycle on KY 464 near Brittain Lane.

He was behind the spreader when it made a left turn - that's when Hudspeth tried to pass it, and ended up crashing into it.

Hudspeth suffered multiple injuries, including serious head and facial wounds; he was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville, where he is listed in critical condition.

31-year-old Caitlin Hudspeth was a passenger on the motorcycle, and received minor injuries.

46-year-old Kevin Jones of Mayfield was operating the spreader, and wasn't hurt in the incident.

