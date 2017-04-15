Kentucky woman charged with burglary arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky woman charged with burglary arrested

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Michelle Kennedy (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) Michelle Kennedy (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Department put one Kentucky woman behind bars after a reported burglary on the morning of Friday, April 14.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that deputies received information of a burglary that occurred at an unoccupied Graves County residence.

Deputies arrived at the residence and determined that someone had forced their way through the back door.

The investigation led law enforcement to a local Mayfield, Ky hotel where Deputies and Mayfield City Officers made contact with 35-year-old Michelle Kennedy of Clinton, Ky.

Inside the hotel room, deputies located several stolen items that had been removed from the victim's residence.

Officials said it was also determined that Kennedy had a handgun on her person when the crime was committed.

Kennedy was placed under arrest and charged with burglary 1st degree.

Kennedy was lodged in the Graves County Jail where she remains on a $5,000 Cash bond.

The Graves County Sheriff's Department was assisted in the investigation by the Mayfield City Police Department.

