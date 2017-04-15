Texas man suffers major injuries in Franklin Co., IL crash

Officials with the Illinois State Police reported a crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois.

The single vehicle crash was at milepost 65 on Saturday, April 15 at 11:01 a.m.

Driver Joshua Hall, 42, of Marshall, Texas, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when he failed to reduce speed causing the crash.

Officials said Hall was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 and heavy traffic had slowed down abruptly in front of Hall.

Hall was unable to slow down in time and steered away to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him but lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected, causing major injuries.

The ISP was assisted by the West Frankfort Fire Department. The left lane of I-57 was closed for approximately 30 minutes during the investigation.

Hall was transported to an area hospital.

