Southeast Bass Anglers Advance to National Championships

Three Southeast Missouri State University teams representing the Bass Anglers have earned spots in national fishing tournaments after outstanding finishes in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Midwest Regional Tournament and the FLW Yeti College Fishing Central Division Tournament, which were both held recently on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Jake Harris, a marketing major from Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Tyler Smith, a construction management major from St. Peters, Missouri, finished third in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Midwest Regional Tournament held March 29-30; Nick Moore, an agribusiness major from DeSoto, Missouri, and Sean Solomon, a management major from DeSoto, Missouri, finished 12th, competing among 138 teams. Both teams will be advancing to the national Bassmaster Tournament.

Harris and Smith caught a total weight of 55 pounds, 3 ounces. Along with qualifying for nationals, they earned the Carhartt Big Bass of the Tournament with Smith’s catch weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and earned the Bass Pro Shops Nitro Big Bag of the Tournament after a 23 pounds, 9 ounces catch.

Meanwhile, Reid Millburg, an agribusiness major from Chatham, Illinois, and Luke Brozovich, a biology major, pre-physician assistant program, from Minooka, Illinois, finished third in the FLW Yeti College Fishing Central Division Tournament April 1 to qualify for the National FLW Tournament. With their third place finish, they finished 3 ounces shy of claiming the first place spot.

Harris and Smith also competed in the FLW Tournament finishing in 16th place; Moore and Solomon finished in 80th place, and Grant Hinton, a mass communication major from Wildwood, Missouri, and Joe Rippe, a marketing major from St. Louis, Missouri, finished in 114th place out of 151 teams.

