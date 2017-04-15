Over 1,000 present at the Easter Egg Drop at the Osage Center in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Over 1,000 present at the Easter Egg Drop at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Over 1,000 people came out to the Osage Center on Saturday, April 15 for Easter Egg Hunt with the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department.

The event had three groups of children to collect the Easter eggs. The first wave was two and three year olds. The second was four and five year olds. And the final wave was the six and seven year olds.

The kids were able to get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny who made an appearance.

Kids lined up with their Easter baskets in hand waiting for the helicopter to arrive and drop the eggs. Once the eggs dropped, the Easter Bunny gave the signal and the kids raced out to collect as many eggs as possible.

Some of the prizes included candy, Texas Roadhouse coupons and much more.

Children on hand said they were excited to see the Easter Bunny and also helicopter that dropped so many eggs.

In all, around 5,000 eggs were dropped from the helicopter in the three groups.

