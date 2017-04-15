Cairo, IL home catches fire twice; deemed suspicious

A home in Cairo has significant damage after catching fire twice Saturday morning.

Cairo Fire Chief John Meyer said Cairo Fire Fighters were called out to a fire on 27th street. Upon arrival, they found the garage was on fire.

After crews put the fire out they returned back to the fire station.

Moments later they were called out again to the same property, only this time the house was on fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze with mutual aid help from fire departments from Mound City, Mounds and Cairo Auxiliary.

Meyer said the fire is considered suspicious.

A state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

