Man injured after apparent shooting, Murphysboro, IL police investigating

Police in Murphysboro, Illinois are investigating an apparent shooting that left one man injured Friday evening.

On Friday, at approximately 6:53 p.m. the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on 19th Street South near Hardy Street in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Officers found a male victim who had received a single gunshot wound to his arm. The wound was not life threatening.

The victim was transported to, and treated for the injury at, St. Joseph Hospital in Murphysboro.

The shooting is being investigated by the Murphysboro Police Department with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.

