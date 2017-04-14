Cardinals drop series opener against Yankees 4-3

Michael Wacha struck out eight for St. Louis but allowed two homers and four runs over six innings in a series-opening 3-4 loss to the Yankees.

Aledmys Diaz went 2 for 4 on the night and Matt Carpenter collected his first home run of the year in the loss.

