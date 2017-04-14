SEMO baseball team shuts out Jacksonville State 1-0

Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.
Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.
Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.
Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.
Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the...
Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals,...
Marcus Mariota’s tenure in Tennessee will continue through 2019, at the very least. The Tennessee Titans have announced they will exercise their fifth-year option on the former Heisman Trophy winner and Honolulu native.
Marcus Mariota’s tenure in Tennessee will continue through 2019, at the very least. The Tennessee Titans have announced they will exercise their fifth-year option on the former Heisman Trophy winner and Honolulu native.