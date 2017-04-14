Charges dropped against man accused in 2016 murder of Malden man

The charges against one of two people accused of murder in the September 2016 death of a Malden, Missouri man have been dropped.

The Dunklin County Prosecutor dropped charges against Larry Thornton of Portageville because there was not enough evidence. Thornton was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Brianna Bonaparte, 22, of Sikeston is still behind bars on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Bonaparte is accused in the murder of Walter Lee on September 8, 2016. Lee was found with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home on North Kimball Street in Malden.

She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on September 25.

