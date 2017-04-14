Sneak peek at new Cape Girardeau SportsPlex

The grand opening of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is still weeks away, but we got a sneak peek on Friday, April 14.

Finishing touches were put on the complex.

The indoor facility is set to open on Thursday, May 4 with a grand opening on Saturday, May 6.

It will have two indoor soccer fields and half-dozen basketball courts.

Once open, the facility is expected to draw tournaments from five different states in a 200-mile radius of Cape Girardeau.

Construction on the building started back in December 2015.

