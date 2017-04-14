Cardinals travel to New York to face the Yankees

The St. Louis Cardinals are in New York for three game series with the Yankees.

The Cardinals will also see a familiar friend in former Redbird Matt Holliday.

Holliday singed with the New York Yankees and is off to a strong start with his new team.

The former Cardinal spent 7 1/2 seasons in St. Louis

St. Louis will be making its first regular season appearance in New York since the 2003 season.

The Cardinals are off to 3-6 start while the Yankees enter the series at 5-4.

