Cardinals travel to New York to face the Yankees

The St. Louis Cardinals are in New York for three game series with the Yankees.
The Cardinals will also see a familiar friend in former Redbird Matt Holliday.
Holliday singed with the New York Yankees and is off to a strong start with his new team.
The former Cardinal spent 7 1/2 seasons in St. Louis
St. Louis will be making its first regular season appearance in New York since the 2003 season.
The Cardinals are off to 3-6 start while the Yankees enter the series at 5-4.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.