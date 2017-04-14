Mine rescue team shows off their skills

Southern Illinois University may have teams like football and basketball but can those guys rescue you from deep inside a mine? No way.

SIU also boasts the Rescue Dawgs, a mine rescue team that earlier this month got to show off their skills, finishing 4th in a rescue competition.

The Dawgs went up against teams from the University of Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Penn State and others.

The SIU team formed when mining engineering students became interested in learning more about mining safety and rescue and say they are the first such team in Illinois.

Finishing 4th in the competition earlier this month is quite an accomplishment considering the SIU Rescue Dawgs are a young team compared with other schools who have had teams for a much longer time.

The team began training in 2016, using the mine simulation and firefighting training center at Rend Lake College.

