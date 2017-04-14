Baby teething tablets recalled due to mislabeling - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Baby teething tablets recalled due to mislabeling

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(KFVS) -

The Standard Homeopathic Company recalled baby teething tablets due to mislabeling.

Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland's Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets were sold in retail stores to the consumer level.

The recall includes all products that retailers may have had in stock.

The company stopped making and shipping the medicines nationwide in October 2016. This recall ensures the removal of any possible remaining products that may be on store shelves. No other Standard Homeopathic Company/Hyland's products are affected by this recall.

Standard Homeopathic Company is notifying its distributors and retailers by mail and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Consumers who have products which are being recalled should discard the product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded that the medicines have been found to contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids that may differ from the calculated amount on the products' labels.

FDA believes that belladonna represents a serious health hazard to children and that the effects are unpredictable.

The agency has stated to the company, "There is no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it."

The teething tablets were used to provide temporary relief of teething symptoms in children.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Standard Homeopathic Company by calling 1-800-991-3376 (Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time).

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they believe they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the product.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:35:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly