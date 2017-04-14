Cape Girardeau Fire Department reveals new fire trucks - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Fire Department reveals new fire trucks

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department showed off its new fire trucks on Friday afternoon, April 14.

The all-new six-truck fleet was unveiled for retirees of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

A company in Minnesota custom built all six vehicles to meet the specifications of the fire department.

Firefighters said they try and bring in new trucks every 10 years.

"These trucks will be replacing our four front-line engines, our frontline ladder and, like I said when I first started this process, it was just four engines in the ladder but we had authorization for my city council to buy a used heavy rescue but due to the process in looking at things, we was able to purchase a brand new one," said Brad Dillow, battalion chief.

We're told the new truck should be ready to go in the next four to six weeks.

The total cost of the vehicles was $3.8 million, which was paid for by a voter-approved fire tax.

Fire Department Chaplin David Dissan blessed the fleet at 11:30 a.m.

