SIU mine rescue team takes fourth place in competition

Amadeusz Lord, left, a junior in mining engineering, and Justin Bollini, a senior, confer during a training scenario as members of the Rescue Dawgs mine rescue team. (Photo courtesy: SIU.edu)

Southern Illinois University’s mine rescue team, the Rescue Dawgs, finished fourth in the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration’s Eastern Collegiate Mine Rescue Contest, April 1 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The team went up against several teams from large universities with deep roots in mining such as the University of Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Penn State and West Virginia University.

The relatively newly formed SIU team placed higher than two schools that have long-standing mine rescue teams.

The Rescue Dawgs formed in 2016 when mining engineering students wanted to learn more about mining safety and rescue.

The team is thought to be the first collegiate-level mine rescue team in Illinois.

The team started training at the mine simulation and firefighting training center at Rend Lake College in 2016 and slowly acquired equipment donated from local underground mines.

