Murray State University speech and debate union win 17 awards

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
From left to right, first row: Michaela Molnar, Alexandra Smith, Madison Hutto; second row: George Collins, Matt Crane, Zachary Harris, Megan Grzywacz, Jaime Staengel, Cory Storm, Emily Reardon, Dr. Crystal Coel. From left to right, first row: Michaela Molnar, Alexandra Smith, Madison Hutto; second row: George Collins, Matt Crane, Zachary Harris, Megan Grzywacz, Jaime Staengel, Cory Storm, Emily Reardon, Dr. Crystal Coel.
Murray State University’s speech and debate union won 17 awards, including two first place championships, at the 2017 Public Communication Speech and Debate League National Championship at Northwest Missouri State University. 

The Murray State Speech and Debate Union is made up of members of the eight residential college debate societies, the unified travel team and scholarship recipients.

Members have the opportunity to compete in competitions on campus, off campus and to attend skill-building workshops.

National awards received:

Jaime Staengel

1st place – Job Interviewing and Best Resume

1st place – Impromptu Sales

3rd place – Radio Broadcasting 

3rd place – Performing Great Speeches

3rd place – Research Paper

Megan Grzywacz

3rd place – Monologue

4th place – Duo Improv

6th place – Impromptu Sales

7th place – Job Interviewing and Resume Writing

Alexandra Smith

4th place – Table Topics

4th place – Radio Broadcasting

Cory Storm 

4th place – Duo Improv

4th place – Impromptu Sales

Madison Hutto

2nd place – Great Speeches

4th place – Monologue

6th place – Slam Poetry

3rd place overall - large team division

3rd place individual - event sweepstakes

State and regional wins: 

Alexandra Smith and Zachary Harris:

Semifinalists –Parliamentary Debate

Alexandra Smith and Megan Grzywacz:

3rd place – Dramatic Duo

Alexandra Smith

1st place – Duo

3rd place – Radio Broadcasting

5th place – Programmed Interpretation

8th place – Novice Debate Speaker

Jaime Staengel

2017 State Award Harlan Hamm Outstanding Female Competitor

1st place, Regionals – Communication Analysis

2nd place, Regionals – Radio Broadcasting

Madison Hutto

1st place, Regionals – Prose

2nd place, Regionals – Dramatic Interpretation

2nd place, State – Prose

Michaela Molnar

1st place, Regionals – Dramatic Interpretation

2nd place, Regionals – Prose

2nd place, State –Dramatic Interpretation

Megan Grzywacz

1st place – Dramatic Duo

3rd place – Programmed Interpretation

