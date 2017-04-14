Paducah motorcyclist injured after collision with buzzard in Graves Co., KY

Officials in Graves County, Kentucky say a motorcyclist was injured Friday morning when he was hit by a large bird.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Friday at 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on KY 97 about 4 miles south of KY 94 West, near the Bell City community.

A preliminary investigation shows that Max Russell, 68, of Paducah, was traveling north on KY 97 on a Honda motorcycle.

Investigation shows that a buzzard, that was eating in the ditch on the east side of the roadway, flew into the road and struck Russell in his helmet visor, knocking Russell unconscious.

The motorcycle then fell and slid down the road. Russell was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The buzzard was killed on impact.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Cuba Fire Department, as well as numerous Good Samaritan motorists.

