Cape Girardeau man charged with statutory rape

A Cape Girardeau man is facing criminal charges after a month long investigation into a report of statutory rape.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Cape Girardeau hospital on February 13 where the 16-year-old was being treated.

On March 31, a judge signed an arrest warrant for Phillip Paul Keller, 27, of Cape Girardeau, on four counts of statutory rape and four counts of statutory sodomy.

Keller turned himself in on April 10. He has bonded out of jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.