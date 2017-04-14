Benton, KY man arrested for threatening people with a knife - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton, KY man arrested for threatening people with a knife

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Derek Darnall (Source: KY VineLink) Derek Darnall (Source: KY VineLink)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Benton, Kentucky man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into someone's home with a knife.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Friday, April 14, at a home on Tubbs Road.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, two men called for help after a man reportedly forced his way into the home and threatened them with a knife.

Deputies found a man who appeared to be intoxicated that fit the description in a nearby yard.

Derek Darnall, 30, was arrested. Investigators said he had a knife that the victims described.

Darnall is charged with burglary 1st degree and alcohol intoxication.

