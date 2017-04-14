Missing man found stranded in the woods in Jackson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing man found stranded in the woods in Jackson Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro man is home safe after a mishap involving a four-wheeler.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Raymond Clover, 58, was reported missing on Thursday, April 13, just after 8:30 p.m.

Family members said Clover was last seen riding a four-wheeler in a wooded area at the end of Shoal Creek Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators said family members were concerned when he did not come home after dusk. Because of previous medical history, Clover was considered endangered.

Members of his family searched the immediate area, but did not find any sign of Clover or his four wheeler, so they called the sheriff's department for help.

Deputies from the sheriff's department worked with first responders from the Gorham Fire Department and Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Department to search the area using ATVs and on foot.

Rescue crews found Clover in a wooded area around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said his four-wheeler broke down and he got stranded in the woods.

Clover was evaluated on scene by a crew from the Jackson County Ambulance Service before he went home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:35:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly