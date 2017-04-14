Missing man found stranded in the woods in Jackson Co., IL

A Murphysboro man is home safe after a mishap involving a four-wheeler.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Raymond Clover, 58, was reported missing on Thursday, April 13, just after 8:30 p.m.

Family members said Clover was last seen riding a four-wheeler in a wooded area at the end of Shoal Creek Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators said family members were concerned when he did not come home after dusk. Because of previous medical history, Clover was considered endangered.

Members of his family searched the immediate area, but did not find any sign of Clover or his four wheeler, so they called the sheriff's department for help.

Deputies from the sheriff's department worked with first responders from the Gorham Fire Department and Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Department to search the area using ATVs and on foot.

Rescue crews found Clover in a wooded area around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said his four-wheeler broke down and he got stranded in the woods.

Clover was evaluated on scene by a crew from the Jackson County Ambulance Service before he went home.

