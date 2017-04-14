Three Rivers to honor second annual Distinguished Alumni Recipient

Stan Berry (pictured) is the recipient of the second annual Distinguished Alumni Award from Three Rivers College. (Source:Three Rivers College)

Stan Berry, the recipient of the second annual Distinguished Alumni Award, will be honored at a reception at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on Monday, May 1, from 4-6 p.m.

Dr. Wesley Payne, President of Three Rivers College said, "We're proud to honor Stan Berry for his unwavering support for Three Rivers and our community. Because of the time and effort put in by people like Stan, Three Rivers can continue to educate our community and help it grow."

Berry attended Three Rivers in 1968, received a degree in journalism from Arkansas State University and is currently the editor of the Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff, where he has been employed since 1973. He is also a Vietnam veteran serving as a reporter/photographer for the 164th Assault Helicopter Company.

"Stan was the choice for this year's Distinguished Alumni Award because he's simply a pillar of our community," said Michelle Reynolds, director of Development for Three Rivers. "He's served his country, he's served his community for decades as a journalist, and has provided invaluable support to Three Rivers both personally and professionally."

Berry has also been selected as the Keynote Speaker for the Three Rivers' 2017 Commencement ceremony on May 19 at the Black River Coliseum.

The May 1 recognition reception is open to the public and if you would like to attend please RSVP to Michelle Reynolds at michellereynolds@trcc.edu or 573-840-9077.

