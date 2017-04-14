SIU to celebrate Earth Month in April - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to celebrate Earth Month in April

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University is celebrating Earth Month in April through activities, awards and more.

From 1 to 4 p.m. each Saturday in April, the campus and community members will clear and improve the trails at Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

For Arbor Day on April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. volunteers will plant trees at selected locations around campus. Volunteers will meet in the campus lake boat dock area with closed-toe shoes and appropriate attire for planting. Efforts will go on rain or shine.

Katie McGrath can be contacted at Katie.mcgrath@siu.edu to sign up and additional information.

Also on April 21 at 2 p.m., the Local Gardening Initiative of Carbondale (LOGIC) Earth Day Fun Day will take place at the student garden. That is at 3373 W. Pleasant Hill Rd. There will be the ability to check out the gardens, enjoy refreshments and even take plants home.

This garden is maintained by a student organization to maintain ecologically grown gardens. The produce of which goes to weekly stands on campus for purchase and is used in campus dining halls.

The Students Center Craft Shop will also hold events for Earth Month. Creation of home hydroponics growing systems, solar oven or tomato tub crafting, paper making, holographic image projector and solar eclipse viewing glasses are all available. Pricing, details and the schedule of events is available at http://studentcenter.siu.edu/activities/craft-shop/ and clicking of "workshops."

SIU, other organizations and the city of Carbondale are teaming up for Spring cleanup and recycling day which will happen on April 22 at 9 a.m. at Turkey Park There will also be an Earth Day Parade at the Life Community Center at 10:30 a.m.

On April 27 the Sustainability Celebration will take place at 12 p.m. in Morris Library's John C Guyon Auditorium and First Floor Rotunda. This is the highlight of Earth Month 2017 and will feature the most recent Green Fund grant recipients and present the student Environmental Ambassadors awards. There will also be interactive sustainability activities.

A schedule of all events and more information can be found at www.sustainability.siu.edu.

