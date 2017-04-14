This week in country music: 1970 Bird Walk

Let's take a country music journey now and check out the big hits from this week in 1970.

Forty-seven years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot County Singles Chart.

At number five was "the Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis with Once More With Feeling. The song was written by Kris Kristofferson and Shel Silverstein.

In the number four spot was Loretta Lynn with I Know How. The song was Lynn's 17th top ten single and there were many more on the way. Billboard ranks Lynn as the top charting country act of the 1970's.

Marty Robbins was at number three with My Woman, My Woman, My Wife. Robbins wrote the song and received a Grammy Award in 1971 for Country Song of the Year.

Charley Pride was parked in the number two spot with Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone. It would be Pride's third straight number one single and one of his signature songs.

And in the top spot was a country novelty song that had everyone "chirping." Tennessee Bird Walk was the only number one hit for the duo of Jack Blanchard and Misty Morgan. It deals with taking away the wings, feathers, singing ability and common sense of birds who in the springtime end up "walking south in their dirty underwear." That's the Tennessee Bird Walk.

