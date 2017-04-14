This week in country music: 1970 Bird Walk - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1970 Bird Walk

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's take a country music journey now and check out the big hits from this week in 1970.

Forty-seven years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot County Singles Chart.
At number five was "the Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis with Once More With Feeling. The song was written by Kris Kristofferson and Shel Silverstein.

In the number four spot was Loretta Lynn with I Know How. The song was Lynn's 17th top ten single and there were many more on the way.  Billboard ranks Lynn as the top charting country act of the 1970's.

Marty Robbins was at number three with My Woman, My Woman, My Wife. Robbins wrote the song and received a Grammy Award in 1971 for Country Song of the Year.

Charley Pride was parked in the number two spot with Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone.  It would be Pride's third straight number one single and one of his signature songs.

And in the top spot was a country novelty song that had everyone "chirping."  Tennessee Bird Walk was the only number one hit for the duo of Jack Blanchard and Misty Morgan.  It deals with taking away the wings, feathers, singing ability and common sense of birds who in the springtime end up "walking south in their dirty underwear." That's the Tennessee Bird Walk.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:35:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly